Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Shares of BA traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,871. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

