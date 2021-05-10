Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

