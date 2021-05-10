CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.87 Million

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post sales of $247.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.52 million and the lowest is $241.10 million. CONMED posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,758 shares of company stock worth $6,287,585. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 332,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,344. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,581.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. CONMED has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

