Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conifer alerts:

CNFR opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.