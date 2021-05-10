Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. Compugen has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 584,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

