Compass Point Increases Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target to $45.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Koppers stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Koppers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

