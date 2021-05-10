COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 630,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

