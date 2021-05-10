COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 10,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 417,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

CMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

