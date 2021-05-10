Comparing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Slack Technologies and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Slack Technologies and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10 SecureWorks 3 2 0 0 1.40

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $40.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.10%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given SecureWorks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Slack Technologies and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 37.68 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.04 SecureWorks $552.77 million 1.99 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -69.58

SecureWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slack Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Slack Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

