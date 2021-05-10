Comparing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -167.41% -123.14% JinkoSolar 2.75% 7.53% 1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 58.71 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -18.94 JinkoSolar $4.27 billion 0.33 $129.09 million $2.79 11.62

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, and on-board optics markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

