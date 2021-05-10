Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after acquiring an additional 708,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

