Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CMC stock opened at $32.46 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

