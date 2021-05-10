Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $683,373.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,060 shares of company stock worth $5,797,699. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 277,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,544. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

