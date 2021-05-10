Comerica Bank Sells 2,796 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,486 shares of company stock worth $1,679,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

