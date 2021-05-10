Comerica Bank Sells 1,355 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.