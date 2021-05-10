Comerica Bank Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $53.69 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

