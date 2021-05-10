Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,242. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

