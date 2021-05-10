Collective Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $446,166.92 and approximately $372.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00006489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00106787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.33 or 0.00805561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00050493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.52 or 0.09189531 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

