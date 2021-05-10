CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $7.96 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $1,993.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

