Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $103.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the highest is $103.38 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $401.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $430.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $466.66 million, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $543.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

CHRS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,775. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

