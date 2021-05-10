Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE:LDP opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $27.74.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
