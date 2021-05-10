Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

