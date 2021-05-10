Cohen Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.61 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

