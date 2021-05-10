Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.52.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after acquiring an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.