Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $19.34

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $18.49. Codexis shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 15,309 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after acquiring an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Codexis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

