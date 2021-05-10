Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $8.62 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

