Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 139.39% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clene alerts:

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $547.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene in the first quarter worth $693,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.