Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CLW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $522.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

