CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 18,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,756,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

