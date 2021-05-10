CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

CLSK opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

