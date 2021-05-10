Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

