Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 84.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNE stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

