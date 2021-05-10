Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 506 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of CSX by 27,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $103.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

