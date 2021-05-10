Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,758.06.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $746.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,529.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,596.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.