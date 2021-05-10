Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 481,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

