Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Insperity by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.