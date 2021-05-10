Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys Shares of 13,003 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.