Citigroup Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Neutral

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.67 on Monday, hitting $308.41. 649,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.