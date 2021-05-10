Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.63.

CI stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $263.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.