CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

TRP opened at C$61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.51.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

