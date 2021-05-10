CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of SMT opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.93. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$99.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

