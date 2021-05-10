CIBC Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $87.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

