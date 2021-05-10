CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.21

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.21, with a volume of 48575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 17,500 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,017,640. In the last quarter, insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.