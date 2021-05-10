Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump Sells 33,123 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.03. 23,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.