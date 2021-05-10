Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.18.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.25 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

