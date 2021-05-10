China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAAS stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

