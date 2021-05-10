Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

NYSE CHWY opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04. Chewy has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

