Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.09

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $112.11, with a volume of 106332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 69,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.2% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

