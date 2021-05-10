Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stake Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

