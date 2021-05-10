CheesecakeSwap Token Price Reaches $1.84 on Exchanges (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $365,926.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00003118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00250471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.82 or 0.01166063 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00764112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.56 or 0.99878643 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

